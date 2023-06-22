Extreme Truck Madness show coming to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets on sale now

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that a brand-new show, Extreme Truck Madness, will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The final exciting night of the fair will take place in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

The night will include a parachute flag drop before the arena turns into a “mud bog” and “tuff trucks” course where competitors will race through huge mud pits and speed through obstacle courses.

Local drivers are encouraged to participate with cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Categories include tuff truck stock class, tuff truck modified class, mud bog stock class, mud bog modified class, mud bog outlaws class, and power wheels–tuff trucks. To sign up, click here.

Pre-show pricing:

• Reserved seating – sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

• General admission – sections 10-12 and 16-20: Youth: $15 per seat, adult: $20 per seat

Day-of-show pricing:

• Reserved seating – sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

• General admission – sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth and adult $25 per seat

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com.

