Fall fest and community expo coming to Fort Hunter Liggett

Annual event returns this Saturday

– Fort Hunter Liggett’s annual Coyote Fall Fest & Community Expo event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 – 4 p.m. This event is open to the public and is located at the Mission Road entrance (Jolon/Mission Road intersection). This family-friendly two-in-one event is free of charge to attend, with each event located in the same general area.

The Coyote Fall Fest will be a Flea/Farmers Market with inflatable games for children, music, and various food vendors on site. Attendees should come prepared with cash for all purchases. During the event, attendees will have access to the community expo. This event will allow the installation workforce and residents to learn more about the services and products available on and off the post.

Vendors from the surrounding communities will be participating. There will be activities for children, informational items, brochures, and various other activities to choose from. Just in time for flu season, flu shots will be available for participants that can supply a copy of their insurance card. For more information on both events, visit: https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com.

Videos and photos will be posted on the Fort Hunter Liggett Facebook: www.facebook.com/forthunterliggett.

