Fall recreation classes now open in Paso Robles

Lineup includes a variety of activities for all ages

– The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is now open for registration and includes a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors.

All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the “activities, classes & sports tab.”

The mission of the Paso Robles Recreation Services Division is to, “create a better community through people, programs, places, and experiences. They strive to achieve this mission by providing recreational and special event programming for personal enrichment, fitness, and well-being for people of all ages.

