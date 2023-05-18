Fallen peace officers honored in memorial ceremony

Ceremony honored eight officers who died in California in 2022

– On Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the downtown city park, the Paso Robles Police Department held a peace officers’ memorial ceremony honoring fallen peace officers in 2022. Eight officers died in California in 2022 and they were honored in the ceremony. The event included an honor guard ceremony, a 21-gun salute, the National Anthem, and a memorable display of the United States flag.

An officer read the names of the eight officers during the ceremony. The closest fatality was Officer Jorge David Alvarao Jr. of Salinas.

Several law enforcement agencies gathered together for the ceremony such as San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs, Atascadero State Hospital, San Luis Obispo Police Department, the Pismo Beach Police Department, and the California Department of Corrections. More than 100 people attended the event.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says the event was a grim reminder of the number of police officers and sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty last year across the nation. He called it a “disturbing trend.”

A number of local elected officials attended the event including Supervisor John Peschong and Paso Robles City Council Members John Hamon and Chris Bausch.

-By Anthony Reed and Richard Mason

Share To Social Media