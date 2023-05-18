Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 18, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fallen peace officers honored in memorial ceremony
  • Follow Us!

Fallen peace officers honored in memorial ceremony 

Posted: 7:25 am, May 18, 2023 by News Staff
peace officers ceremony

Photo by Anthony Reed.

Ceremony honored eight officers who died in California in 2022

– On Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the downtown city park, the Paso Robles Police Department held a peace officers’ memorial ceremony honoring fallen peace officers in 2022. Eight officers died in California in 2022 and they were honored in the ceremony. The event included an honor guard ceremony, a 21-gun salute, the National Anthem, and a memorable display of the United States flag.

piper at peace officer memorial

Photo by Richard Mason.

An officer read the names of the eight officers during the ceremony. The closest fatality was Officer Jorge David Alvarao Jr. of Salinas.

Several law enforcement agencies gathered together for the ceremony such as San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs, Atascadero State Hospital, San Luis Obispo Police Department, the Pismo Beach Police Department, and the California Department of Corrections. More than 100 people attended the event.

peace officers cermony 1

Photo by Anthony Reed.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says the event was a grim reminder of the number of police officers and sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty last year across the nation. He called it a “disturbing trend.”

fly over peace officers memorial

Photo by Richard Mason.

A number of local elected officials attended the event including Supervisor John Peschong and Paso Robles City Council Members John Hamon and Chris Bausch.

peace officers cermony

Photo by Anthony Reed.

-By Anthony Reed and Richard Mason

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.