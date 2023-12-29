Family rescued from stranded truck at Oceano Dunes

Beach towns face high surf due to storm system, high tides

– San Luis Obispo County beach towns experienced unusually high surf yesterday due to a passing storm system coupled with high tides.

A family, including a toddler, were rescued from a stranded truck at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area Thursday . Lifeguards and a State Parks officer conducted a rescue, swimming out to the stranded vehicle.

Four unoccupied recreational vehicles were also swept away by the high tides at the state park, according to reports.

Approximately 200 people near the Dunes received evacuation orders around 9:45 a.m.. reports say.

The Pier Ave. ramp to Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area was closed due to the combined impact of high swells in the ocean and seasonal high tides Thursday.

The unusually high waves led to the closure of Pismo Beach and Cayucos piers on Thursday as well. The Avila Beach and San Simeon piers, already shut due to prior damage, faced additional impacts from the surging waves.

“Morro Bay off the charts” said local photographer Trisha Butcher along with sharing footage of waves in Morro Bay:

