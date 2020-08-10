Farms in Paso Robles that offer produce delivery

–Looking for farms in Paso Robles that offer produce delivery? Farm boxes are a wonderful way to support local farmers, eat healthy, reduce fossil fuels and shipping costs, and help the local economy. Go local with this of companies that offer delivery services of pasture-raised meats, fresh-caught fish, eggs, and local produce to the Paso Robles and North County area:

SLO Veg

SLO Veg is a family-owned and operated produce delivery service on the Central Coast. They offer fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables that are harvested daily by local farmers and arrive on your doorstep within 24 hours of harvesting. They offer pick up locations at Kennedy Club in Paso, Paso Robles Health Foods, and Broken Earth Winery. They also deliver in Atascadero to: Kennedy Club Fitness, Harvest Natural Foods, and Joebella Coffee Roasters, Caliwala Market, and also the McCleary Residence in Santa Margarita. They also offer home delivery. Each week, the staff at SLO Veg curates fresh, local fruits & veggies, packs them up and delivers them to you! The customizable harvest boxes come in a variety of sizes & options. Everything is sourced from local growers in the Central Coast area. Click here to sign up, or call (805) 704-8230 or visit sloveg.com.

Talley Farms

Talley Farms delivers farm-fresh produce boxes to over 70 pick-up locations from Paso Robles to Goleta. They can also deliver directly to your home or office throughout the Central Coast of California and in the Western United States. Sign up for the “Original” box weekly, every other week or monthly, and the “Junior” box weekly or every other week. Talley Farms covers over 1,500 acres on California’s beautiful Central Coast and produces over 40 different fruits and vegetables. For more information, call (805) 489-5401 or visit talleyfarmsfreshharvest.com.

The Larder Meat Company

Local, ethically raised meat, delivered monthly, The Larder Meat Company can deliver anywhere in California, Arizona, and Nevada overnight. The company has five box types to choose from. Each box includes a recipe written by Chef and Larder Meat Co. owner Jensen Lorenzen, a spice, and pantry item to help make the meal prep process easier and more fun. The meat is delivered frozen and in easy to use portion sizes. All animals are pasture-raised, and never given antibiotics or hormones. For more information call 1(833)SLO-MEAT or visit lardermeatco.com.

Templeton Valley Farms – pick up services now available

Templeton Vally Farms offers fresh, organic, local produce at their farm stand in Templeton at 880 Climbing Tree Lane, and now, as of July 4, are offering farmer’s market box subscriptions. They offer a weekly or bi-weekly farm box for $30 available either for pick up at the farm or delivery to San Luis Obispo. The barn and work areas are disinfected daily, and social distancing measures are in place at the pick-up locations. The Farm Box pick-up is on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, as well as information about different safety measures, visit templetonvalleyfarms.com/farmers-market-box. To sign up, email templetonvalleyfarms@gmail.com.

Beewench Farms – Home delivery

Pasture-raised chicken, eggs, pork, turkey, and bone broth products, available for home delivery. Home delivery is free with a minimum $50 order and dropped off Fridays throughout SLO County. Orders are delivered by 8 p.m. The farm is located in Shandon. For more information visit them online at beewenchfarm.com.

