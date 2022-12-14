Fatal overdose reported in Atascadero

Adult male found deceased

– Early this morning at approximately 4:52 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department along with the Atascadero Emergency Services Department responded to the 6300 block of Morro Road. The reporting party stated a male subject was on the ground unresponsive. Several other reporting parties called in as well.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene and located an adult male deceased. The investigation revealed the subject appeared to have died of an overdose.

No foul play or suspicious circumstances appear to be involved.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media