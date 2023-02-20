Fatal shooting reported in Pismo Beach

Suspect remains at-large

– A 40-year-old man from Fresno was shot and killed in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach Saturday night according to multiple reports.

An investigation revealed that at least four men and some women approached the victim about a possible gang affiliation leading to a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation and ultimately, the suspected shooter fired multiple rounds at close range at the victim, according to reports.

The suspect was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other people, eastbound, in a tan or brown-colored older model Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Highway 1.

The suspect who fired the weapon is described as a Hispanic male, thin build, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, according to reports.

No further information is available at this time.

