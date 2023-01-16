Federal, state tax assistance available

IRS-certified volunteers to offer free tax preparation and filing

– As in prior years, the Paso Robles Library will partner with AARP Tax Aide to provide free tax preparation and filing on Saturdays from Feb. 4 through April 8 at the library.

Beginning Jan. 17, appointments can be made by visiting www.ccfreetax.org or by calling (805) 931-6308.

Appointments can also be made for the Paso Robles Senior Center (Mondays and Tuesdays, February 3 through April 7) and St. Williams Parish in Atascadero (Mondays and Fridays, February 3 through April 7).

There are no age restrictions; however, returns that have rentals or businesses with inventories or employees do not qualify for this service. Visit www.ccfreetax.org for a list of all the documents participants will need to bring to their tax appointment.

Looking for a particular tax form? The library reference desk staff can assist with accessing and printing federal and state tax forms.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

