Feel your best with Central Coast Medical Aesthetics in Paso Robles 

—Now is the perfect time to refine all the little details and dive into treatments that can eliminate and lessen the appearance of cellulite, age spots, discoloration and loose skin. See how easy it is to get that youthful refreshed look before next summer. Winter is the best time for laser procedures to heal, renew, revitalize and refresh your appearance. Wrinkles, frown lines, crows feet, under-eye bags, age spots, acne scars, and sagging skin don’t stand a chance after a visit to Central Coast Medical Aesthetics. This luxury spa offers more than just Botox, fillers, and facials.

Let their experienced staff help guide you in finding the perfect mix of procedures in the ever-evolving world of modern cosmetic enhancements. Just the smallest changes can make such a dramatic difference. CCMA loves to welcome new clients into their clean, caring getaway, where an experienced team is primed and ready to guide each client to the perfect refinement. Find all the latest in medical aesthetics like the Vampire Facelift, O-Shot, Cool Sculpting, CO2RE, Gentle Max Pro, and Profound.

Most people don’t need to go to the lengths of major plastic surgery, and many can be helped by layering simple treatments while following proper pre-and post-care. Taking control of the seemingly uncontrollable is just as easy as a few simple steps. Not only are the least invasive approaches to cosmetic medicine straightforward and easily attainable so is your daily skincare routine. CCMA prides itself on being a one-stop solution for patients’ aesthetics needs.

Explore your greatest potential with the many non-surgical offerings at Central Coast Medical Aesthetics. Founded by RN Rachelle Osterbauer, and RN Brianne Simoes, CCMA was created to give women a place to feel confident in themselves. Both come from careers working as RN’s in labor, delivery, and post-birth care. CCMA’s overseeing physician is board-certified, award-winning plastic surgeon Dr. Alex Lechtman. Their exemplary group of specialists help to maintain a deep understanding of the latest trends in the beauty world and cultivate innovative knowledge to provide many highly sought-after procedures-all in one place.

Central Coast Medical Aesthetics improves many aspects of beauty without the use of harsh chemicals, additives, or extreme surgery. The skin’s appearance can be enhanced using many high-tech methods, permanently eliminating unwanted hair, wrinkles, discoloration, and body fat. They offer the latest in teeth whitening, facials, facial waxing, laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, micro-needling, Botox, correction of spider, facial and leg veins, body contouring, light therapy, and more.

Say farewell to those stubborn saddlebags, chubby arms, chafing inner thighs and double chins. Rediscover the effortless, supple skin of your youth with CCMA’s great selection of fillers which gently enhance and restore the subtle beauty of any face. Stop wrinkles from forming with an array of neurotoxins targeted to paralyze the muscles- by blocking the nerve signal to areas that cause wrinkles to form. Try the vampire facial-where platelet-rich plasma is separated and applied over the skin to help speed up healing and give signals to the body to recontour and lift the face. Try the latest technologies to lift, tighten, and smooth away cellulite. Cool sculpting uses cryogenics to kill fat cells and freeze and remove them permanently.

Turn back the clock and reveal natural, radiant skin using micro-needling, where the face is numbed and then tiny (micro) needles puncture the skin, purposely causing the body to increase the production of collagen and elastin. This procedure increases cellular turnover and is great for fine lines and wrinkles, plumping and moisturizing from the inside out. See acne scarring and pitting greatly reduced and healing resurfacing to take place. Use light therapy to start the healing process, and watch as fresh new skin grows in. Doing these procedures helps to encourage your body to do something on its own, and is great for any age. The results speak for themselves, leaving your skin feeling silky smooth.

Central Coast Medical Aesthetics is located at 2120 Golden Hill Rd Suite 201 in Paso Robles. For more information, call (805)238-6330 or visit www.ccmaofpasorobles.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. M-TH 10-2 p.m. Fridays closed Sat-Sun.

-Cassandra Frey

