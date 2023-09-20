Felon arrested for weapons offenses, warrants

Bryan Don Dugan, 42, being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail

– On Tuesday at 2:36 a.m., a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer was patrolling in the 1500 block of Madonna Road. The officer attempted to stop a person on a motorcycle for two vehicle code violations, but the rider accelerated and rode into the interior of a nearby apartment complex. The officer lost sight of the person and began to search the area. A short time later, the person was found by the officer running through the complex and taken into custody. He was identified as 42-year-old Bryan Dugan.

During the physical search of Dugan, officers discovered that he was wearing body armor and had a fully loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket that held 30 rounds. During the search of the apartment complex grounds where Dugan parked the motorcycle, a loaded non-serialized Glock handgun was found in a landscape planter.

Dugan, who has several prior violent felony convictions, was later booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

PC 25850(c)(4) – Carrying a loaded firearm – felony

PC 29900(a)(1) – Convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm – felony

PC 30305(a)(1) – Possession of ammunition – felony

PC 31360(a) – Convicted violent felon in possession of body armor – felony

PC 25400(a)(2) – Possession of a concealed pistol or firearm on your person – felony

PC 148(a)(1) – Resisting or delaying – misdemeanor

PC 1203.2 – Probation violation – felony

Warrants (2) – felony

Dugan is being held without bail at the SLO County Jail. Anyone with information related to this case should contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867).



