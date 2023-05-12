Fifty-two local students attend annual Skills USA State Conference

Gold medalist students now qualify to attend the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta

– A SkillsUSA Conference was held in Ontario, CA, in April, where 52 Paso Robles High School students were chaperoned by their Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers, aka, Advisors. PRHS students competed in 32 competitions involving shop classes, career education, health, culinary, and business.

Students competed with approximately 2000 plus other students from all of California. Students competed in regional contests in January and February 2023. Students who placed 1st through 3rd in regionals and others at the top of their competition were qualified to attend the State Conference at the awards ceremony on April 16.

Nineteen PRHS students won gold, silver, and bronze medals, and they are as follows:

Gold medalists: Jess Conover: Marine Service Tech, Kyle Dart: Aviation Maintenance, Ava Cox-Campbell Sinton, and Audrey Dawes (team): Community Service, Justin Haggermark: Telecommunications Cabling, Lexi Keller: Health Occupations & Professional Portfolio, and Brian Rowins: Plumbing.

The gold medalist students now qualify to attend the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, from June 19-23. They will prepare for the National Conference with their advisors: Marine and Aviation-Greg Boswell, Community Service-BreAnne Cerda, Telecommunications Cabling-Bartt Frey, Health Occupations-Shelby LaMendola, Plumbing-Joe Sanchez, and Dennis Peterson.

These students will compete with other students from throughout the USA.

Silver medalists: Ella Bishop: Telecommunications Cabling, Kalani Gaviola: 20 Second Elevator, Savannah Pritchard: Prepared Speech, Abigail Williams: Early Childhood Education, and Madalyn Williams: Practical Nursing.

Bronze medalists: Akasha Asberry: Baking and Pastry Arts, Justin Fogo: Technical Computer Applications, Angel Santiago: Telecommunications Cabling, Wade Ellis: Internet Working, Kaci Wagner: Power Equipment Tech, and Cosmo Toohey-Begvall: Electrical Construction Wiring.

Other advisors in attendance were Brenda Matthysse: Early Childhood Education, and Adam White: Culinary Arts.

This year we marked the 20th year of PRHS competing in SkillsUSA. For all 20 years, PRHS has sent at least two and up to 13 students each year to national competitions, winning several gold, silver, and bronze medals at national conferences.

