Fire at Santa Margarita mobile home park destroys five homes

Efforts to support the displaced are underway

– A fire spread through a Santa Margarita mobile home park Friday afternoon, destroying five homes, according to multiple reports.

No human injuries were reported, however, a dog and multiple pet chinchillas are reported to have been in the burning homes and reports are conflicting as to if they have survived.

Reports say the close proximity of the mobile homes made battling the flames more difficult. It is not clear at this time how many people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The community and the Red Cross have already begun to respond with aid to those who have been displaced due to the blaze. A community dinner was reportedly organized by neighbors within hours of the fire, and now fundraising efforts are underway to get basic supplies to those in need.

To help, drop off food or clothing at the park’s main office off Pinal Avenue in Santa Margarita.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be posted if received.

