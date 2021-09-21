Fire update: Residents forced to jump from second story of apartment building

40 residents displaced at Dry Creek Apartments, one dog died

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:14 am, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a multi-family residential structure fire at 1211 Alamo Creek Drive in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found an eight-unit apartment building with heavy fire emitting from two units and the common attack space. Due to the extent of the fire, a second alarm for additional mutual-aid resources was immediately requested.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two Battalion Chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, four fire engines, one breathing support, and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire / SLO County, one fire engine from Templeton Fire, one ladder truck from Atascadero Fire, one fire engine from Atascadero State Hospital Fire, and one fire engine from San Miguel Fire all responded to assist. A total of 39 firefighters responded to the incident with assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department with evacuations. Additional assistance was provided by San Luis Ambulance Service and American Red Cross.

Due to rapid-fire growth, two residents were forced to jump from the second-story window. Both residents were uninjured.

During the investigation, one deceased dog was located.

The American Red Cross is currently working with 40 residents who were displaced because of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Original report published Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.:

Fire breaks out at Paso Robles apartment building

–On Tuesday morning at 8:04 a.m., Paso Robles emergency services responded to 1211 Alamo Creek in the Dry Creek Apartments in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Police officers were first on the scene and reported a fire on the first and second floors of a building. Police began evacuating residents of nearby apartments.

When firefighters arrived at the burning apartment building they began to put water on the fire. Firefighters requested assistance from multiple fire agencies, including the Atascadero Fire Department and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

No injuries have been reported. A fire investigator was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Emergency workers from the American Red Cross came to assist the victims of the blaze.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.

–Photos by Jason Brock, report by Anthony Reed

