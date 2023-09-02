Fire contained north of Lake Nacimiento 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 2, 2023
Posted: 7:00 am, September 2, 2023 by News Staff

One structure destroyed, four other saved, no injuries reported

– A fire that ignited on Friday afternoon near Interlake Rd. north of Lake Nacimiento was 100% contained as of 5:56 p.m. yesterday, according to Cal Fire.

At 3:49 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Interlake Rd. At that point, the fire had scorched five acres and posed a threat to five structures.

One structure was destroyed by the fire.

At 4:53 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the blaze had consumed one structure. However, fire officials managed to halt its progress at 14 acres. Four other threatened structures were safeguarded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

