Fire contained north of Lake Nacimiento

One structure destroyed, four other saved, no injuries reported

– A fire that ignited on Friday afternoon near Interlake Rd. north of Lake Nacimiento was 100% contained as of 5:56 p.m. yesterday, according to Cal Fire.

At 3:49 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Interlake Rd. At that point, the fire had scorched five acres and posed a threat to five structures.

At 4:53 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the blaze had consumed one structure. However, fire officials managed to halt its progress at 14 acres. Four other threatened structures were safeguarded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters and #ShoresAirAttack #ShoresIC at scene of a 5 acres fire with 5 structures threatened near the 4000 block of Interlake Rd in the community of Oak Shores in Paso Robles Ca. #Slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/vDfubSh4Ja — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 1, 2023

UPDATE: Per #ShoresIC Wildland Fire is 100% contained. Firefighters will be committed for the next 2-3 hours for mop up of the structure that was consumed by the fire. pic.twitter.com/hdHy4TlSVW — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 2, 2023

