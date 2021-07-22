Fire crews extinguish two vegetation fires and a vehicle fire within 24-hours

No injuries to the public or firefighters reported as a result of the fire

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to two vegetation fires and a vehicle fire over the past 24 hours. On Tuesday at approximately 3:10 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, along with CAL FIRE/SLO County responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas River north of Highway 46. The ¾ acre fire was contained within 20 minutes and fully extinguished after 2 hours. The fire was determined to be human caused.

On July 21 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire extending to adjacent vehicles in the parking lot of 125 Spring St. While responding to the vehicle fire a vegetation fire was reported at 2715 Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles.

Two vehicles were destroyed due to the vehicle fire and the vegetation fire was contained at 20 x 20-feet. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters as a result of the fires.

