Fire damages home in Templeton

Two residents manage to evacuate safely

– A fire damaged a Templeton home Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

A call came in around 10:42 a.m. that a possible chimney fire had spread to the attic of a home on the 5000 block of Esmeralda Lane in Templeton, reports say. When crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed the flames had spread to the attic and third floor of the home.

The two residents of the home had safely evacuated by the time Cal Fire’s first unit responded, reports say. No injuries were reported. The residents reportedly declined help from the Red Cross, stating that they could stay with family in the area.

The home’s entire third floor, the attic, was destroyed, along with portions of the second floor, reports say.

The fire was extinguished around 3 p.m.

Cal Fire crews were assisted by other fire departments including Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Cambria and Five Cities Fire Authority.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share To Social Media