Fire department hosting open house

Public invited to Fire Station 1 in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 15

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department invites residents to an open house at Fire Station 1 at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Members of the public can tour the fire station, meet firefighters, observe various demonstrations, learn hands-only CPR and enjoy food and drinks provided by the Paso Robles Firefighters Association.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related