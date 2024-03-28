Fire department to hold ceremony for new AED

Ceremony to be held Thursday, April 4

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly installed SaveHeart Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinet at Barney Schwartz Park on Thursday, April 4, at 2 p.m.

The AED cabinet was donated by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles in honor of the late Dr. Scott Davis of Paso Robles.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the AED is slated for Thursday, April 4, at 2 p.m. The location for the event is the Barney Schwartz Park Baseball Pavilion, situated at 2970 Union Rd, Paso Robles.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) play a crucial role in providing immediate assistance during cardiac emergencies, reducing the time it takes to access life-saving defibrillation for individuals experiencing cardiac arrest. These devices can be used by bystanders or family members to convert fatal heart rhythms to regular rhythms.

AED cabinets are strategically placed throughout local parks, including Downtown City Park, Centennial Park, and Barney Schwartz Park. The addition of this new equipment enhances the community’s ability to safeguard and empower its residents.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department aims to install AEDs in all city parks as part of its commitment to public safety.

