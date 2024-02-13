Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Fire destroys outbuilding in rural Atascadero 

Posted: 7:05 am, February 13, 2024 by News Staff

– A 3,000-square-foot outbuilding in rural Atascadero was “completely destroyed” by a fire Monday, according to multiple reports.

Cal Fire received reports of the fire at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero. The outbuilding, which housed equipment and several hay bales, was the focal point of the firefighting efforts.

The fire resulted in the total destruction of both the equipment and the building. Due to the presence of hay bales, firefighters extended their presence at the scene to ensure thorough extinguishment of all flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, reports say. No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

