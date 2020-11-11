Fire destroys Paso Robles home early Wednesday morning

–On Wednesday, Nov.11, at 1:37 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 517 Sims Ave., in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found a single-family residence that was fully involved and threatening multiple adjacent structures. Firefighters called the incident a working fire and ordered additional resources. Due to the large fire activity and a threat to adjacent structures, a second alarm response was requested. The fire was contained to the residence of origin and the structure is a total loss.

Three occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Two fire engines, one squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, four fire engines and two battalion chiefs from Cal Fire / SLO County, one engine from Camp Roberts, one engine from San Miguel, one engine and one breathing support from Templeton, and one engine from Atascadero Fire responded to assist. A total of 32 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

