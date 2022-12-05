Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 6, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Fire, emergency services department hosting toy drive today
  • Follow Us!

Fire, emergency services department hosting toy drive today 

Posted: 7:05 am, December 5, 2022 by News Staff
Paso Robles Police Department

The Paso Robles Public Safety Center.

Donations support the SLO Food Bank and Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department will be showing its support of KSBY’s “Season of Hope” food and toy drive today at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to drop off non-perishable food and toy donations to support families in the local community. Financial donations are also welcome and encouraged. Donations support the SLO Food Bank and Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

Help make this holiday season brighter for those in need.

For more information visit: https://www.ksby.com/community/season-of-hope

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.