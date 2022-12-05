Fire, emergency services department hosting toy drive today

Donations support the SLO Food Bank and Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department will be showing its support of KSBY’s “Season of Hope” food and toy drive today at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to drop off non-perishable food and toy donations to support families in the local community. Financial donations are also welcome and encouraged. Donations support the SLO Food Bank and Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

Help make this holiday season brighter for those in need.

For more information visit: https://www.ksby.com/community/season-of-hope

Advertisement

Share To Social Media