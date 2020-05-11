Paso Robles News|Monday, May 11, 2020
Fire ignites in Paso Robles garage 

Posted: 7:49 am, May 11, 2020 by News Staff

–On Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 405 Cool Valley Road for a reported residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes to discover heavy smoke emitting from the garage of a two-story residential structure. A search was performed which validated the structure was not occupied.

The fire was knocked down and contained to the garage before it could extend to the living space. No injuries to community members or firefighters resulted from the fire. Occupants of the residence were able to return to their home without having to be displaced.

Two fire engines, one squad, and two Battalion Chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Two engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County, one engine from Atascadero Fire, one unit from San Luis Ambulance, and two units from Paso Robles Police Department immediately responded to assist.

The fire was contained at approximately 8:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

