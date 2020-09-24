Fire in riverbed contained Monday thanks in part to recent grazing

–At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area of Niblick Bridge for a vegetation fire.

The first fire engine arrived at the scene within approximately five minutes. The initial arriving units found fire burning within a large dead tree in the riverbed, on the south side of Niblick Bridge. The fire was isolated to a large downed tree and burning with a slow rate of spread into the surrounding vegetation, despite windy conditions.

Due to the vegetation management treatments, the first arriving fire engine was able to contain the fire to the dead tree and cancel additional responding fire units. The area of the fire had recently been grazed by goats and sheep, which reduced the lighter vegetation that causes fire to spread rapidly, making it difficult to control.

Two fire engines, one squad, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements four aircraft, six engines, two dozers, two hand crews, one water tender, and a battalion chief responded from cooperating agencies.

Share this post!

email

Related