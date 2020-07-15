Fire near Coalinga 5-percent contained at 11,000 acres

–A fire burning near Highway 198 and South Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga was 5-percent contained and burnt 11,000 acres as of Tuesday evening.

Evacuations are in progress for many central valley residents. Firefighting planes have been seen going out of Paso Robles airport regularly to assist in containment efforts.

#MineralFire off Hwy 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga in Fresno County is 11,000 acres and 5% contained. Evacuations in progress. @FresnoCoFire — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 15, 2020

Probably the most extreme fire behavior I’ve seen firsthand in my short career #mineralfire pic.twitter.com/vN9XrapRtd — CoRo (@RolinCoth1) July 14, 2020

