Probably the most extreme fire behavior I’ve seen firsthand in my short career #mineralfire pic.twitter.com/vN9XrapRtd

— CoRo (@RolinCoth1) July 14, 2020
", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Fire-near-Coalinga-5-percent-contained-at-11000-acres.jpg" }, "datePublished": "2020-07-15 02:02:35", "dateModified": "2020-07-15 02:02:35", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "News Staff" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Pasoroblesdailynews", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/Paso-Robles-Daily-News.png", "width": 470, "height": 60 } } }
Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Fire near Coalinga 5-percent contained at 11,000 acres
  • Follow Us!

Fire near Coalinga 5-percent contained at 11,000 acres 

Posted: 2:02 am, July 15, 2020 by News Staff

–A fire burning near Highway 198 and South Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga was 5-percent contained and burnt 11,000 acres as of Tuesday evening.

Evacuations are in progress for many central valley residents. Firefighting planes have been seen going out of Paso Robles airport regularly to assist in containment efforts.



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.