Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Fire reported in Salinas Riverbed Wednesday morning 

Posted: 7:47 am, August 4, 2021 by News Staff

fire in riverbed–A fire has been reported in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles in the early morning hours today. The fire is believed to have begun shortly before 5 a.m. Fire crews are currently responding.

Paso Robles and Cal Fire SLO firefighters responded to the riverbed south of the Niblick Road bridge.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

