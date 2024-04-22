Paso Robles News|Monday, April 22, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Fire station welcomes community for weekend events
  • Follow Us!

Fire station welcomes community for weekend events 

Posted: 8:20 am, April 22, 2024 by News Staff

Fire station welcomes community for weekend events

Open house, educates public, barbecue dinner honors former volunteer firefighters

– The Paso Robles Professional Firefighter’s Association recently held an open house and volunteer firefighters’ dinner at Fire Station #3, drawing over 200 attendees during the weekend.

The event, which took place on Saturday, featured firefighting demonstrations, Hands-Only CPR sessions, and tours of the new station.

Additionally, on Friday evening, a barbecue dinner was organized for former volunteer firefighters.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.