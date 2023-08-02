Fire temporarily closes Traffic Way in Atascadero

Flames were contained within the outbuildings and air conditioning units

– Traffic Way in Atascadero faced a temporary closure on Tuesday afternoon following a fire that erupted behind two local businesses. The fire incident took place behind AIR Rite and Top Shop, located at 5001 Traffic Way, around 1:45 p.m., as reported through a Facebook post by Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services. The flames were contained within the outbuildings and air conditioning units, sparing the business structures from any damage, according to the fire department.

In response to the fire, authorities promptly closed Traffic Way between Via and Rosario to ensure public safety. The closure was lifted shortly after 3 p.m.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

