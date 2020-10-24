Firefighters and police overwhelmingly back Jordan Cunningham for Assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) unveiled his full First Responders Coalition. Consisting of local and statewide firefighters and local and statewide police officers and sheriffs, Cunningham has established himself as the top choice for our first responders.

“Our first responders run towards danger while the rest of us run away from it. Our firefighters and police officers have extremely difficult jobs, and I try to be an advocate for them in Sacramento each and every day,” said Cunningham. “I am proud to have the support of our firefighters and police officers.”

Cunningham is supported by CAL FIRE Local 2881, the California Professional Firefighters and the California State Firefighters’ Association.

“California is burning, and the firefighters who have been on the frontlines for weeks at a time know that Jordan has their backs,” said Tim Edwards, CAL FIRE Local 2881 President. “This year’s fire season has already demonstrated why we need capable firefighters and support systems. Jordan understands the importance of appropriate staffing and giving our firefighters the resources they need to protect our state. We are proud to stand with Jordan in his campaign for reelection.”

In addition to being supported by state and local firefighters, Cunningham has a broad support from local and state law enforcement organizations. Cunningham has been endorsed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jim Thomas, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, the California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

“As a legislator and former prosecutor, Jordan has always stood-up for crime victims and supported policies that put the public’s safety first,” said Neil Gowing, President of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. “As more and more extremists call for policies that defund the police and put communities at risk, we know that Jordan will be there to stand up for crime victims and be the voice of common sense.”

SLO Tribune Endorses Jordan Cunningham for Assembly

This week, the San Luis Obispo Tribune endorsed Cunningham for Assembly. The Tribune called Cunningham, “an effective lawmaker over the past two terms — one who listens to his constituents and goes to bat for them.”

The paper specifically highlighted Cunningham’s record of helping more than 4,000 local residents deal with EDD in an effort to secure COVID-19 unemployment benefits, his ability to secure infrastructure dollars for critical local projects, and his work to bring more transparency and accountability to local law enforcement.

“[Cunningham] can be the kind of state representative who works across the aisle, listens to all sides and takes a pragmatic and reasonable approach to issues that should be of concern to all Californians.”

