Firefighters battle residential fire in Paso Robles 

Posted: 8:59 pm, September 3, 2021 by News Staff
house fire paso robles, ca

Paso Robles firefighters at Gilead Lane. Photo by Brandon Stier.

–At about 7:46 p.m. on Friday evening, Paso Robles firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2900 block of Gilead Lane in Paso Robles.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they encountered a garage that was fully engulfed, with a vehicle inside of the garage and one vehicle in the driveway.

Two residents in the home got out safely. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The garage and at least one vehicle were reportedly destroyed during the fire, but the house survived with smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo assisted the Paso Robles Fire Department. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowners.

No other details were available at press time. Please check back on this story for updates.

residential fire burns in Paso Robles

A residential fire burns in Paso Robles. Photo by Brandon Stier.

