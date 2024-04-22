Firefighters extinguish house fire in Paso Robles Sunday

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire at Cherokee Court in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames engulfing a rear bedroom as the occupant struggled to evacuate. The occupant was assisted outside, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The emergency response comprised two fire engines, one ladder truck, and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles Fire. Additionally, under the city’s automatic aid agreement, Cal Fire/SLO County dispatched one engine and a Battalion Chief, with Atascadero contributing one engine to the effort. Further support came from Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

