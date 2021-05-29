Paso Robles News|Sunday, May 30, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Firefighters extinguish small vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed
  • Follow Us!

Firefighters extinguish small vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed 

Posted: 2:40 pm, May 29, 2021 by News Staff

Fire paso robles

Fire contained within 10 minutes

–On Saturday, at approximately 7:09 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed, south of the Highway 46 East bridge. First arriving firefighters found a 10-foot-by-10-foot spot actively burning around trees and brush, reports Paso Robles Battalion Chief Brian Lewis.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes and worked to fully extinguish the fire over the next half hour. Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief responded. Assistance was also provided by the Paso Robles Police Department.

The cause of the fire was found to be human in nature, with no suspects noted at the scene, authorities report.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.