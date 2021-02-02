Firefighters extinguish residential fire on Shannon Hill Drive

–On Monday at approximately 1:07 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 605 Shannon Hill Drive for a reported residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at scene to discover a fire in the kitchen of a split-level home. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the kitchen area. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and one occupant was treated at scene for minor smoke inhalation. Three displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two fire engines, one paramedic squad and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines from Cal Fire SLO County and one engine from the Atascadero Fire Department immediately responded to assist.

In total, 22 firefighters worked to contain the fire. Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Building Department, and San Luis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



–Photos by Jason Brock

