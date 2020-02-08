Firefighters selling Valentine’s flowers to fundraise for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

–The Templeton Firefighter Stairclimb Team is holding their 4th annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure Fundraiser beginning February 12 – 15. Flowers will be sold at several Templeton locations. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at the following locations:

Templeton Legion Hall, 805 S. Main Street, Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Friday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BarrelHouse Brewing Company, 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles on Feb. 14 from Noon to closing.

Templeton Fire Station, 206 5th Street on Saturday, Feb. 15 From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation to the Templeton Stairclimb Team please go to: https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=69354&pg=team&fr_id=1640

Share this post!

Related