Firestone Walked ranked one of best brewers in the world
–RateBeer announced its ranking of the best brewers in the world, compiled from over 4.2-million customer and industry reviews with more than 33,000 brewers considered, and Firestone Walker Brewing earned a top ranking as No. 10 best brewer in the world.
“This accolade was supremely gratifying,” said Adam Firestone. “Having our beers recognized year in and year out speaks to an incredibly hard-working brew team and long-supporting community.”
Joe Tucker, founder of RateBeer said, “Our winners are big and small, urban and rural, highly specialized or brewing a myriad of styles. RateBeer judges them on equal footing, with many of our reviewers traveling extensively, so it’s not uncommon to see a brewery that some people see as their local gem recognized as a global best. In fact, most of our top 100 winners are smaller breweries.”
RateBeer is a community of beer enthusiasts dedicated to the pursuit and appreciation of good beer. Its mission is to serve the craft beer community as a resource for unbiased, consumer-driven information about beer and breweries worldwide and to enhance the image and worldwide appreciation of beer.
These are Ratebeer’s top brewers in the world for the year 2019. The winners here represent the top 1-percent of brewers worldwide.
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Hill Farmstead Brewery
🇺🇸Greensboro, Vermont, United States
|2
|Side Project Brewing
🇺🇸Maplewood, Missouri, United States
|3
|Trillium Brewing Company
🇺🇸Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|4
|Tree House Brewing Company
🇺🇸Charlton, Massachusetts, United States
|5
|Cigar City Brewing (CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective)
🇺🇸Tampa, Florida, United States
|6
|AleSmith Brewing Company
🇺🇸San Diego, California, United States
|7
|Founders Brewing Company (Mahou San Miguel)
🇺🇸Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
|8
|Cloudwater Brew Co
🇬🇧Manchester, Greater Manchester, England
|9
|Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
🇺🇸Capitola, California, United States
|10
|Firestone Walker Brewing (Duvel-Moortgat)
🇺🇸Paso Robles, California, United States
|11
|The Kernel Brewery
🇬🇧Bermondsey, Greater London, England
|12
|De Garde Brewing
🇺🇸Tillamook, Oregon, United States
|13
|Port Brewing Company / The Lost Abbey
🇺🇸San Marcos, California, United States
|14
|Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
🇺🇸Decorah, Iowa, United States
|15
|Brouwerij De Molen (Swinkels Family Brewers)
🇳🇱Bodegraven, NULL, Netherlands
|16
|Mikkeller
🇩🇰Copenhagen, NULL, Denmark
|17
|Brasserie Dieu du Ciel!
🇨🇦Montréal, Quebec, Canada
|18
|De Struise Brouwers
🇧🇪Oostvleteren, NULL, Belgium
|19
|Cycle Brewing
🇺🇸Saint Petersburg, Florida, United States
|20
|Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
🇺🇸Akron, Ohio, United States
|21
|Modern Times Beer
🇺🇸San Diego, California, United States
|22
|Tired Hands Brewing Company
🇺🇸Ardmore, Pennsylvania, United States
|23
|Bell’s Brewery
🇺🇸Comstock, Michigan, United States
|24
|Goose Island Beer Company (AB-InBev)
🇺🇸Chicago, Illinois, United States
|25
|Verdant Brewing Co
🇬🇧Falmouth, Cornwall, England
–Source: RateBeer.com