Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Firestone Walked ranked one of best brewers in the world
  • Follow Us!

Firestone Walked ranked one of best brewers in the world 

Posted: 7:45 am, February 18, 2020 by News Staff

–RateBeer announced its ranking of the best brewers in the world, compiled from over 4.2-million customer and industry reviews with more than 33,000 brewers considered, and Firestone Walker Brewing earned a top ranking as No. 10 best brewer in the world.

“This accolade was supremely gratifying,” said Adam Firestone. “Having our beers recognized year in and year out speaks to an incredibly hard-working brew team and long-supporting community.”

Joe Tucker, founder of RateBeer said, “Our winners are big and small, urban and rural, highly specialized or brewing a myriad of styles. RateBeer judges them on equal footing, with many of our reviewers traveling extensively, so it’s not uncommon to see a brewery that some people see as their local gem recognized as a global best. In fact, most of our top 100 winners are smaller breweries.”

RateBeer is a community of beer enthusiasts dedicated to the pursuit and appreciation of good beer. Its mission is to serve the craft beer community as a resource for unbiased, consumer-driven information about beer and breweries worldwide and to enhance the image and worldwide appreciation of beer.

These are Ratebeer’s top brewers in the world for the year 2019. The winners here represent the top 1-percent of brewers worldwide.

Rank Name
1 Hill Farmstead Brewery

🇺🇸Greensboro, Vermont, United States
2 Side Project Brewing

🇺🇸Maplewood, Missouri, United States
3 Trillium Brewing Company

🇺🇸Boston, Massachusetts, United States
4 Tree House Brewing Company

🇺🇸Charlton, Massachusetts, United States
5 Cigar City Brewing (CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective)

🇺🇸Tampa, Florida, United States
6 AleSmith Brewing Company

🇺🇸San Diego, California, United States
7 Founders Brewing Company (Mahou San Miguel)

🇺🇸Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
8 Cloudwater Brew Co

🇬🇧Manchester, Greater Manchester, England
9 Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

🇺🇸Capitola, California, United States
10 Firestone Walker Brewing (Duvel-Moortgat)

🇺🇸Paso Robles, California, United States
11 The Kernel Brewery

🇬🇧Bermondsey, Greater London, England
12 De Garde Brewing

🇺🇸Tillamook, Oregon, United States
13 Port Brewing Company / The Lost Abbey

🇺🇸San Marcos, California, United States
14 Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

🇺🇸Decorah, Iowa, United States
15 Brouwerij De Molen (Swinkels Family Brewers)

🇳🇱Bodegraven, NULL, Netherlands
16 Mikkeller

🇩🇰Copenhagen, NULL, Denmark
17 Brasserie Dieu du Ciel!

🇨🇦Montréal, Quebec, Canada
18 De Struise Brouwers

🇧🇪Oostvleteren, NULL, Belgium
19 Cycle Brewing

🇺🇸Saint Petersburg, Florida, United States
20 Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

🇺🇸Akron, Ohio, United States
21 Modern Times Beer

🇺🇸San Diego, California, United States
22 Tired Hands Brewing Company

🇺🇸Ardmore, Pennsylvania, United States
23 Bell’s Brewery

🇺🇸Comstock, Michigan, United States
24 Goose Island Beer Company (AB-InBev)

🇺🇸Chicago, Illinois, United States
25 Verdant Brewing Co

🇬🇧Falmouth, Cornwall, England

 

–Source: RateBeer.com

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.