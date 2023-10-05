Firestone Walker announces 2024 edition of Brewmaster’s Collective Beer Club

– Firestone Walker has announced the 2024 edition of its Brewmaster’s Collective Beer Club, which includes a welcome kit and 21 small-batch barrel-aged beers as well as numerous exclusive membership benefits. Highlights of the 2024 beer club include limited collaboration beers made with WeldWerks, FrauGruber, Omnipollo, and Revolution.

Open enrollment in the club begins now at FirestoneBeer.com and runs until capacity is reached.

“The focus of the 2024 season is diving deeper than ever into our mastery of barrel-aged beers that push the envelope of aroma and flavor,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “The club has become a powerful point of connection with our most passionate fans. Bottom line, if you’re into barrel-aged beers, you’re going to love what we have in store for you.”

The beers will land in quarterly curated collections that include custom merchandise and pairing experiences. The annual prepaid membership cost is $399 plus tax and shipping (or $425 in installments) with optional pickup available at Firestone Walker’s locations in Paso Robles, Buellton, and Venice.

Exclusive beers and benefits

The 2024 Brewmaster’s Collective will span four seasonal collections totaling 21 beers, including nine member exclusives. Each collection will feature five barrel-aged beers along with curated merchandise or food pairings.

Brewmaster’s Collective Welcome Kit

Collective Choice Batch #3 – Blended Ale with Amburana and Coffee, Aged in Bourbon & Chocolate Bitters Barrels*

Ships January. Includes additional items: membership card, exclusive merch.

* Club exclusive

Collection 1: The Verse

Parabola – Imperial Stout Aged in 12-year Elijah Craig Barrels

Parapajamas – Imperial Milk Stout with Cocoa, Vanilla & Marshmallow

Raspberry Wild Ale – American Wild Ale Fermented with Raspberries

WeldWerks Collab – Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Aged in Parker’s Heritage Whiskey Barrels*

Still Loading – Barrel-Aged Blended Barleywine*

Ships Quarter 1. Plus food pairing or merch item

* Club exclusive

Collection 2: The Chorus

Amburana Stout – Barrel-Aged Stout with Amburana Wood

Baltic Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter

Saffron Saison – Saison with Saffron

Darker Ray – Barrel-Aged Stout with Vanilla, Cocoa Nibs & Toasted Coconut*

Bendy Foldies – Triple Oaked Ale with Vanilla & Pistachio*

Ships Quarter 2. Plus food pairing or merch item

* Club exclusive

Collection 3: The Bridge

PaRyebola – Imperial Stout Aged in FEW High Rye Casks

Revolution Collab – Barleywine aged in FW Union Barrels, WP Rye & Herman Story Wine Barrels

Tropical Superfruit – Sour Ale with Tropical Fruit

Frau Gruber Collab – Imperial Stout*

Maltose Falcons (50th Anniversary) – Barrel-Aged Browneywine*

Ships Quarter 3. Plus food pairing or merch item

* Club exclusive

Collection 4: The Hook

XXVIII Anniversary Ale – Blended Barrel-Aged Ale

Paraboloid – Imperial Stout Aged in Elite Barrels

Spaghett Sour – Aperol Spritz Inspired Sour

Saucerful o’ Secrets – Barrel-Aged Belgian Quad*

Omnipollo Collab – Double Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Aged on Vanilla Beans*

Ships Quarter 4. Plus food pairing or merch item

* Club exclusive

Membership also includes:

15% off all purchases, including beer, merch, and dining

Access to member tastings and events at Firestone Walker locations

VIP taproom access and complimentary Paso Robles brewery tours for up to four guests

Access to library beers and earlier Brewmaster’s Collective exclusives

Lottery for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest

The Brewmaster’s Collective is open to residents in California, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.

