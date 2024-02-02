Firestone Walker announces ticket sales, brewery lineup for beer fest

Also announced: monthlong pre-fest community events, experiences

– Firestone Walker today announced the lineup for the 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest on June 1, featuring an all-star cast of more than 60 breweries from around the world. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Feb. 13, via FirestoneWalker.com.

In the runup to the event, Firestone Walker will also release a 2024 fest beer made in collaboration with Half Acre Brewing Company of Chicago, Illinois.

Attending breweries at the 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest include first-time participants such as Breakside from Portland, Oregon; Ghost Town from Oakland, California; and Mountain Culture from Australia. Other notable draws include Oxbow from Newcastle, Maine; Omnipollo from Sweden; Lervig from Norway; FrauGruber from Germany; and Garage Project from New Zealand. A complete list of the breweries attending the 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest can be viewed on the event page.

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. This year’s edition will once again include live music and food from more than 20 local restaurants and purveyors. Proceeds from the fest benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved local nonprofit.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside and simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

“The proceeds that are raised from the beer fest are critical to the ongoing mission of Paso Robles Pioneer Day, which is to preserve and showcase our local heritage and agricultural roots through events such as the Pioneer Day Parade that happens every October,” said Sarah Kramer, chairperson of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest Committee. “Firestone Walker’s generosity in assisting with the production of the beer fest never ceases to amaze us and they have been an incredible partner over the years. We look forward to another great celebration this year.”

Firestone Walker is also planning a slate of monthlong local events leading up to the fest, all designed to bring visitors and the local community deeper into the experience. These will include live concerts, block parties and special menu activations with Central Coast bars and restaurants. Details to be announced in the weeks ahead.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest is an international event with a distinctly local flair,” said Nick Firestone. “Every June, Paso Robles transforms into a central hub for global beer fans. It has become more than a beer festival—it’s a community celebration where we can all gather together in the name of great beer and good times.”

Founded in 1996 by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker, Firestone Walker is a second-generation, family-led brewery based on California’s Central Coast. Helmed by highly decorated Brewmaster Matt Brynildson, Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio including 805, California’s #1 craft beer brand; Mind Haze, a top 5 national hazy IPA; and Cali Squeeze, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beer brands.

The Firestone brand family also includes iconic beers such as DBA, Union Jack, and Pivo Pils, as well as the storied Vintage Series of barrel-aged strong ales led by Parabola. As a California beer company, Firestone Walker also has two additional locations: the Barrelworks wild ale cellar in Santa Barbara County and the Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at 805beer.com and FirestoneWalker.com.

Share To Social Media