Firestone Walker Brewery releases two limited-edition IPAs

‘Psychedelic Arcade’ and ‘Hop Fighters’ Available in the new IPA mixed packs

– Firestone Walker, a Paso Robles-based brewery, has recently announced the release of two limited-edition IPAs in its first IPA Mixed Packs of 2023. The two new beers, Psychedelic Arcade and Hop Fighters, will be exclusively available in the mixed packs. The canned Firestone Walker IPA Mixed Pack featuring Psychedelic Arcade is already available in all Firestone Walker markets and locations, while the parallel bottled IPA Mixed Pack featuring Hop Fighters is rolling out to the California, Arizona, and Nevada markets.

Psychedelic Arcade is a West Coast Golden Rye IPA with an ABV of 6.3%. This beer features a blend of Galaxy, Strata, and Nectaron hops, which deliver flavors of tropical fruit, blueberry, and grapefruit. Meanwhile, Hop Fighters is a West Coast IPA with an ABV of 6.4%. This beer boasts a blend of Cashmere, Chinook, and Idaho 7 hops from the Pacific Northwest, which produce citrusy hop flavors with hints of tropical fruit.

Both limited-edition IPAs will be available in the spring IPA Mixed Packs alongside Firestone Walker’s classics such as Hopnosis, Mind Haze, and Union Jack.

For more information visit www.firestonebeer.com/

