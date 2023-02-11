Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns June 3

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. PST on Feb. 17

– The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns on June 3, with a curated all-star cast of more than 55 breweries from around the world.

Tickets go on sale at Eventbrite starting at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, Feb. 17. Historically, the event has sold out within minutes, so prospective guests are advised to mark their calendars. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $250 for early admission. Event proceeds benefit Pioneer Day, a beloved Paso Robles community organization dedicated to local events and historic preservation.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside and simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. This year’s edition will once again showcase an international cast of leading craft breweries, as well as live music and food from more than 25 local restaurants and purveyors. The brewery, restaurant, and music lineup will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned at the festivals’ web page.

Brewmaster Experience Sweepstakes

Firestone Walker has also unveiled the “Brewmaster Experience” sweepstakes, which includes two tickets to the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest.

The full prize also includes private tours and behind-the-scenes experiences at Firestone Walker’s Venice, Buellton, and Paso Robles breweries, and three nights at local hotels plus lunch and dinner at the brewery taprooms—all culminating in early-entry admission to the fest.

The sweepstakes is open from now through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Interested craft beer fans may submit their entry via the Brewmaster Experience sweepstakes page. The winner will be randomly drawn after the close of the sweepstakes period.

