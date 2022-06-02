Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles this Saturday

Festival collaboration beer with Green Cheek Beer Co. available on draft locally

– The Firestone Walker Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles this year on June 4, after a two-year hiatus, drawing more than 55 world-class breweries and 2,500 beer lovers for an afternoon of craft culture.

“It’s great to be back,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This is a day when we can all put down our sales and marketing pitches and simply commune and share our beers and stories with people who are passionate about craft beer.”

As always, net proceeds from the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest will benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, the local nonprofit that stages the event. The proceeds are utilized by Paso Robles Pioneer Day to help fund antique tractor restoration and other local initiatives, including the annual Pioneer Day parade.

First launched in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest also provides a local tourism boost heading into summer. “People come from around the country and the world to this festival,” said John Arnold, board chair at Travel Paso and general manager at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. “Our entire ecosystem gets tapped into for a full weekend of excitement. We couldn’t ask for a better impact on our city and we’re very lucky to have the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest as part of our community.”

Attending breweries at the 2022 event include FrauGruber Craft Brewing from Germany; Brouwerij ‘t IJ from the Netherlands; Casey Brewing from Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Schönramer from Germany; Cerveza Antares from Argentina; Bale Breaker Brewing from Yakima, Washington; Cervejaria Bamberg from Brazil; Cloudwater Brewing Company from England; Urban Roots Brewing from Sacramento, California; Omnipollo from Sweden; and There Does Not Exist and Liquid Gravity from San Luis Obispo. A complete list of the breweries attending the 2022 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest can be viewed on the event page.

To commemorate the 2022 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest, Brewmaster Evan Price and the team at Green Cheek Brewing Company came to Firestone Walker’s Paso Robles brewery to create a fest collaboration beer called Parrotphrase.

In addition to being featured at the event, Parrotphrase will be available at local draft accounts after the event, as listed below. Canned four-packs will also be available for a limited time at Firestone Walker’s Paso Robles brewery and Buellton Barrelworks.

Parrotphrase is a “grisette” beer. Traditional grisette is a crisp, citrusy and low-alcohol beer from the Hainaut province of Belgium. As such, it is a subset of the saison style—or as Price called it, “a small saison.” Brynildson and Price brought their own twists to the style, resulting in a thirst-quenching collab that is bursting with crisp flavors of guava and passionfruit.

“Parrotphrase is a light, sessionable saison-style beer that has a bit of a hazy IPA vibe as well—great for enjoying as the weather warms up here on the Central Coast,” Brynildson said.

Central Coast and Central Valley accounts that will feature Parrotphrase on draft starting on June 6 include:

Streetside Alehouse – Paso Robles

The Raconteur Room – Atascadero

Milestone Tavern – San Luis Obispo

The Backyard – Paso Robles

The Libertine Pub – Morro Bay

Bottle Craft – San Luis Obispo

Ancient Owl Beer Garden and Bottle Shoppe – Atascadero

Wicked Shamrock – Lompoc

Shell Beach Brewhouse – Shell Beach

Rooster Creek Tavern – Arroyo Grande

Hot Shots – Pismo Beach

The Boardroom Beer Pub – Pismo Beach

Blast 825 Brewery -Orcutt

Rancho Nipomo BBQ – Nipomo

The Backroom at Valley Brewers – Solvang

Grillin & Chillin Alehouse – Hollister

Post No Bills Craft Beer House – Monterey

Beer Mule Bottle Shop + Pour House- Watsonville

Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House – Santa Cruz

The Planing Mill – Visalia

Plan B Taphouse – Hanford

The Vault Bar & Grill – Porterville

Redwood Cafe – Modesto

Murphy’s Pourhouse – Murphy

Eureka! – Fresno

BC’s Pizza & Beer – Clovis

Spokeasy Public House – Fresno

