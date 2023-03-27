Firestone Walker launches new ‘Double Hopnosis’

New IPA comes in 19.2-ounce cans, is available now in Firestone Walker markets

– Firestone Walker Brewing Company, a Paso Robles-based brewery, has launched its Double Hopnosis, a new imperial cold IPA (India pale ale), inspired by the iconic West Coast style and brewed with new-age cryo hops. With massive flavors of tropical fruit and citrus, the Double Hopnosis features liberal amounts of Mosaic Cryo Hops, along with Citra, Chinook, and Vic Secret hops. Firestone Walker’s Brewmaster, Matt Brynildson, describes the Double Hopnosis as the “new-school rendition of a classic imperial West Coast IPA.”

The Double Hopnosis is made by collecting concentrated lupulin from whole-leaf hops, which contain the pure resins for bitterness and aromatic oils. It is fermented with Firestone Walker’s house lager yeast in the cold IPA style and employs proprietary hopping techniques to bring tropical thiols to the forefront of the aromatic profile. The beer is low in bitterness, super smooth, and delicious.

The Double Hopnosis comes in 19.2-ounce cans and is currently available in Firestone Walker markets.

“Double Hopnosis has roots in the original era of West Coast imperial IPAs while showcasing the Cold IPA style,” said Brynildson. “The overall experience is modernized by a lower impression of bitterness, a higher rate of tropical character and a new achievement of balance and drinkability.”

Share To Social Media