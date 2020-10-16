Firestone Walker releases new Chocolate Cherry Stout

–Firestone Walker Brewery has announced this week that they are introducing a new seasonal brew. Chocolate Cherry Stout is an all‑new beer brewed with cherries and cocoa nibs for “fall season enjoyment,” according to their website.

“What sets this beer apart from our past stouts is the inclusion of cherries, which are added during the fermentation process,” writes Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It was a no-brainer as a next step for us, because who doesn’t like dark chocolate and cherry flavor combo?”

We have a lot of experience in brewing with cocoa nibs as well as making cherry-infused beers at our Barrelworks wild ale cellar—but this is the first time we’ve brought it all together into a single beer,” Brynildson said.

Brynildson added that the creation of Chocolate Cherry Stout was partly inspired by a bit of personal nostalgia.

“I was weaned on Bell’s Cherry Stout back when I was a college student, and I still hold that beer up as the benchmark of this style,” Brynildson said. “Chocolate Cherry Stout draws inspiration from that beer while folding in some California soul.”

Chocolate Cherry Stout is now available in all Firestone Walker markets in six-pack can and draft formats.

