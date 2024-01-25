Firestone Walker releases two new IPAs

– Firestone Walker today rolled out its latest lineup from Mind Haze, its bestselling family of IPAs including a fresh new look for the original Mind Haze Hazy Tropical IPA. New additions to the lineup include Mind Haze Brain Melter, an Imperial Hazy IPA clocking in at 8.5% ABV; and Mind Haze Cosmic Crusher, a Juicy Imperial IPA at 9.5% ABV.

“The Haze craze is here to stay,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “Mind Haze is one of our most celebrated beers and has become a playground where we explore our wildest ideas on where IPAs can go, allowing us to deliver world-class beers that meet the diverse taste buds of today’s drinkers.”

Mind Haze Brain Melter, a Hazy Imperial IPA (8.5% ABV), and Mind Haze Cosmic Crusher, a Juicy Imperial IPA (9.5% ABV), are rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets in canned (12-oz) six packs and 19.2-oz single serve cans as year-round offerings. Both will also be included in a 12-oz twelve can variety pack alongside the original Mind Haze Hazy Tropical IPA, which is also available on draft.

Mind Haze Hazy Tropical IPA

Mind Haze IPA, which first landed in 2018 as, “a hazy IPA done the Firestone way,” ranks as a top 5 national hazy IPA and the #2 hazy IPA in California. Mind Haze is celebrated for its explosive tropical hop flavors of pineapple, guava and stonefruit that leave the palate in awe.

Today, Mind Haze ranks as Firestone Walker’s most popular beer brand behind 805, the #1 craft beer of California and Nevada. Mind Haze continues to spawn a growing family of variants including the new Brain Melter and Cosmic Crusher extensions.

Brain Melter Hazy Imperial IPA

“Brain Melter is a beer that doubles down on everything we love about Mind Haze–mouthwatering tropical flavors with a bit more octane to give it an extra punch,” Brynildson said.

The secret to Brain Melter is its blend of hops focused on Vic Secret, Strata and Citra. “We did a lot of trials and everyone on the brewing team picked this hop combination,” Brynildson said. “It was ultra-tropical and expressive with a pleasing roundness. There’s a seamless connection between the smooth, malt-derived texture and the juicy hop character.”

Brain Melter is dry hopped twice, with double the normal amount of hops, to create a unique experience of mind-melding textures and flavors. The result is a flavor-fueled odyssey that unleashes a torrent of tropical sensations.

Cosmic Crusher Juicy Imperial IPA

“Cosmic Crusher is our crazy adventure into the realm of juicy imperial IPAs,” Brynildson said. “It’s wild how the alcohol hides in this beer—it’s spooky, it’s a wolf in fuzzy sheep’s clothing for sure.”

Cosmic Crusher is built around two ultra-tropical hops—Galaxy and Strata. “We amplify these hops with our juicy yeast strain, which becomes even more expressive at higher ABVs,” Brynildson said. “The yeast does a lot of heavy lifting in this beer, bringing all this flavor and aroma to the forefront while keeping the beer in balance.”

The result is a level of flavor, aroma and mouthfeel that can only materialize at high strength, crossing the line into a whole new cosmos of punchy mango and pineapple character.

Using bright, bold colors, the updated Mind Haze packaging pops off the shelf with a supporting campaign that guarantees to send the mind wandering.

“The esthetic evolution of Mind Haze personifies what craft beer is all about–fearless creativity in and out of the can,” said Firestone Brand Director Hannah Barnett.

More at FirestoneWalker.com and 805beer.com.

Share To Social Media