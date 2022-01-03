First babies of the new year born at local hospitals

Mothers and new babies are all safe, healthy, and recovering in local hospitals

– Local hospitals welcomed the first San Luis Obispo County babies of the new year over the weekend.

Tenet Health Central Coast shared that a baby girl was born at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center early Saturday morning. Proud parents Kelsey and Jesse Bilsten of San Luis Obispo welcomed their daughter at 3:44 a.m. The baby weighed 6 lbs. 10 oz. and a height of 20 inches.

French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) also announced that each facility has welcomed its first baby of the year.

French Hospital welcomed a healthy baby boy, Carson Plescia. He arrived at 4:04 a.m. New Year’s Day weighing seven pounds, seven ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long.

Carson’s mother and father, Michela and Scott Plescia, are delighted with their new bundle of joy – the first baby for the proud parents.

“The staff at French Hospital did such a wonderful job helping us ring in the New Year with our first child,” says Michela. “The doctors and nurses went above and beyond and our family is forever thankful for the help they provided in delivering our son.”

Marian welcomed a baby boy named Mateo Bolanos to mother Maria Cortes Vargas, and father Martin Bolanos. Mateo was born just after midnight at 12:39 a.m. weighing five pounds, three ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Mateo is the second child for the couple, who also have an eight-year-old boy.

“We are very happy and grateful that everything turned out well and that the baby is healthy, says Maria.”

Nurses at FHMC’s Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center and MRMC’s Family Birthing Center presented each family with gift baskets filled with goodies and essentials for the sweet bundles of joy.

Both mothers and babies are healthy and recovering in each of the hospitals.

