First Baptist Church invites community to Easter events

Two events planned on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

– As the Easter celebration approaches, First Baptist Church in Paso Robles extends an invitation to the community to join two special events.

On Good Friday, March 29, the church welcomes attendees to “The Stations of the Cross.” Beginning at 7 a.m. and concluding at 8 p.m., the event offers participants the opportunity to “walk in the footsteps of Jesus” as he journeyed to the cross. The self-guided experience features nine stations where attendees can reflect on scripture, contemplate Jesus’ journey, and engage in personal prayer.

The event culminates at the cross, where participants are invited to take communion and light candles symbolizing the vigil between Jesus’ death on Friday and his resurrection on Sunday. The event is recommended for ages 13 and up, and participants are encouraged to spend as much time as they need at each station, with the entire experience lasting approximately 20-30 minutes. Spanish translations of the scripture guide will be available.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, the church will hold two Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each service will feature music performed by the 35-voice First Baptist Church Exalt! Choir and string orchestra, along with an important message of hope and new life by Pastor Michael Garman. Nursery and preschool care will be provided during both services.

For more information about these events, visit the church’s website at fbcpaso.org, follow them on Instagram @firstbaptistpaso, or contact the church office at (805) 238-4419. First Baptist Church is located at 1645 Park Street, in Paso Robles.

