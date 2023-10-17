First confirmed case of locally-acquired West Nile Virus reported in county

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has recently confirmed two cases of West Nile virus in residents of San Luis Obispo County, including one case that was acquired locally. This is the first confirmed case of a person becoming infected with West Nile virus here in SLO County, according to public health. In prior cases, residents became infected while traveling to other areas where the virus is more widespread.

Health officials emphasized this news does not highlight a major risk to the public but rather a moment to focus on awareness and prevention of West Nile virus, which is relatively common in much of the U.S.

“We want our community to be aware that West Nile virus has spread here in SLO County, but it does not appear to be spreading widely and the risk to the public remains very low,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Together, we can take simple steps to prevent further spread, like protecting against mosquito bites and keeping an eye out for sources of standing water that make it easy for mosquitoes to breed.”

West Nile virus is commonly spread to humans and animals by mosquitoes and most people do not experience any symptoms. About one in five people experience flu-like symptoms and a small number of people (less than one percent) develop serious neurologic illness. The risk of serious illness is higher for people over 50 years of age and people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. West Nile virus activity typically follows a seasonal pattern based on mosquito populations, with most cases occurring in the summer and fall.

“If we get rain this fall, mosquitoes may have more of an opportunity to thrive,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is a good time to be aware and remember to dump or drain standing water around your home.”

To prevent mosquito bites, focus on protecting yourself and your home:

Apply a repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Be alert at dawn and dusk. Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus usually bite in the early morning and evening.

Check and repair screens, including screen doors, to keep mosquitoes out.

To eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home, focus on eliminating standing water:

Find and drain containers that collect water around the yard, such as flower pots.

Clear roof gutters so water can drain properly.

Clean bird baths, fountains, pet dishes, and other water sources at least once a week.

More information on West Nile virus activity in California is available at westnile.ca.gov. Mosquito prevention tips and resources for San Luis Obispo County—including special recommendations for golf courses, wineries, and other agricultural properties—are available at www.slocounty.ca.gov/mosquito.

