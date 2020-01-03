First District Supervisor candidate calling for ‘Good Government Reform’

–Over the course of her campaign for District 1 Supervisor, candidate Stephanie Shakofsky will be releasing a series of “Good Government Reform” proposals. Reform #1: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability by Lobbyists, is aimed at ensuring accountability by lobbyists and their monied interests.

“For too long our Board of Supervisors have been far too cozy with monied interests and their lobbyists,” says Shakofsky. “We the citizens of San Luis Obispo County have a right to know who is lobbying our elected officials. We are one of the few Counties that does not require lobbyists to disclose their clients, their gifts, or their campaign contributions. It’s time for some sunshine on our Board of Supervisors!”

“Our current Board of Supervisors have been heavily lobbied and influenced by big monied interests—and they have put our county in economic danger,” Shakofsky says. “My campaign is rolling out a series of good government reform initiatives that, when I’m elected, I will work to make certain these reforms become law and that we have a government that is open, transparent and works only on behalf of the people of San Luis Obispo County—not the monied special interests.”

According to Shakofsky, San Luis Obispo is one of a handful of counties in the state that does not require lobbyists to register and report their gifts, contributions, and meetings. For the full legislative language of this proposal go to StephanieForSupervisor.com.

Shakofsky is a farmer and a hydrologist. She owns and manages an old-vine Zinfandel vineyard on the westside of Paso Robles. Stephanie started her career as a hydrologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, where she researched the movement of nuclear contamination through soil and groundwater. She is a recognized expert in the reuse of contaminated property and has served on numerous boards and commissions over the years. Stephanie studied geology at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and received a master’s degree from San Jose State in hydrogeology.

First District Supervisor includes the City of Paso Robles as well as the communities of Templeton, Heritage Ranch, San Miguel, Shandon, Adelaida, and Oak Shores. The office is currently held by John Peschong. He will be running for re-election.

