Fishing Derby at Fort Hunter Liggett attracts over 500 participants
–On Saturday, the Fort Hunter Liggett Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Family, and MWR hosted the 18th annual Youth Fishing Derby.
The derby had over 550 participants who enjoyed a nice and sunny morning of fishing. Youth competed to catch the biggest fish of the day. A little angler by the name of Peter took home the #1 prize by reeling in a 16” 1/8 Rainbow Trout.
The derby included an arts & crafts activity booth, breakfast and lunch available for purchase, door prizes, and the support of a dozen event sponsors.
Fort Hunter Liggett shared numerous photos of the event on their Facebook page:
