Fishing Derby at Fort Hunter Liggett attracts over 500 participants

–On Saturday, the Fort Hunter Liggett Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Family, and MWR hosted the 18th annual Youth Fishing Derby.

The derby had over 550 participants who enjoyed a nice and sunny morning of fishing. Youth competed to catch the biggest fish of the day. A little angler by the name of Peter took home the #1 prize by reeling in a 16” 1/8 Rainbow Trout.

The derby included an arts & crafts activity booth, breakfast and lunch available for purchase, door prizes, and the support of a dozen event sponsors.

Fort Hunter Liggett shared numerous photos of the event on their Facebook page:

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 Family and MWR hosted the 18th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The Youth Fishing Derby had over… Posted by Fort Hunter Liggett MWR on Sunday, April 25, 2021

