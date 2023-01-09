Flash flood warning issued for SLO County

Citizens warned to not attempt to cross flooded roads

– The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County that went into effect at 10:56 a.m. and will remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Up to three inches of rain have fallen in some areas over the past several hours. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

Heavy rain is producing life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. This includes Highway 101.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

