Fleet Foxes coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Fleet Foxes.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

– Fleet Foxes will returns to the road for a summer North American tour, which includes a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre performance are available via Ticketmaster starting this Friday at 10 a.m.

Fleet Foxes will be performing songs from throughout their catalog, including 2020’s Grammy-nominated, surprise-released album Shore. Last year, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of Fleet Foxes’ music.

Frontman Robin Pecknold also collaborated with Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes on the new song “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which appeared in Amazon Studios documentary Wildcat. The track was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song (Documentary Film).

Pecknold says: “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

 

